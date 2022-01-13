BJP committed to develop rural belts: Johal

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Jan 13: DDC member Ramgarh, Sarabjeet Singh Johal today asserted that BJP is committed to develop rural belts at par with urban by fulfilling all aspirations of the people.

He was addressing a gathering after launching lane-drain work in village Barota at Ramgarh which will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs. 5 lakh.

The DDC member said that BJP leadership in the country has ensured that people of all shades and hues hailing from cities, towns and villages must get all the basic amenities at their doorstep.

He claimed that people have now understood that other political parties befooled them for over 70 years.

After this, he held threadbare discussion with locals to know their problems wherein the locals demanded a shed at a nearby cremation ground and Johal said that the demand will be fulfilled soon.

Others present on the occasion were Naib Sarpanch, Parveen Choudhary; Panch, Surinder Choudhary; Rampal, Capt. Chaman Lal, Nancy Choudhary and Gurmeet Bhangra, president Yuva Mandal, Ramgarh.