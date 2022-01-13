Div Com conducts tour of Sangaldan, Banihal areas

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Jan 13: Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Dr Raghav Langer, conducted two day extensive tour of district Ramban and reviewed the progress on snow clearance, water and power supply restoration works & road clearance works in the District post snowfall and rains.

District Development Council Chairperson Ramban, Dr. Shamshad Shan, Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Mussarat Islam, President MC, Banihal, Farooq Ahmed Wani, DDC Councillor, Imtiyaz Ahmed Khanday, Senior Superintendent of Police, Mohita Sharma, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Harbans Lal, CGM IRCON and other senior officers of Railways, Chief Planning Officer, Dr. Kasturi Lal, and other officers of various departments were present on the occasion.

During his visit to Sangaldan and Banihal, the Div Com impressed upon the departments to improve response time in rural areas to ensure minimum inconvenience to the people in such situation.

He took detailed review of pace of progress on restoration of damaged roads and snow clearance work. The SE PWD briefed the Divisional Commissioner about the status of restoration work on the roads across the district.

Dr Langer directed the PWD and PMGSY Department to ensure snow and road clearance on remaining 160 km roads of their respective departments.

After reviewing the status of water supply schemes of district Ramban, the Div Com directed SE Jal Shakti to ensure restoration of remaining 8 water supply schemes across the district to streamline the supply especially in highly areas.

The Div Com asked the concerned departments to ensure early restoration of roads, sufficient stocking of ration in snow bound areas, restoration of healthcare services, drinking water and electricity supply.

He directed the concerned officers to monitor the situation closely and ensure that the essential services are made available in all areas especially rural and hilly areas.

The Div Com also visited Banihal Qazigund Road Tunnel at Banihal and after inspecting control room discussed various issues including security with the concerned authorities. He also visited Railway station Banihal and truck yard established near south portal of the tunnel.

The Div Com & ADGP Traffic also inspected status of NH-44 and directed National Highway Authority of India to clear the landslides on war footing especially at Mehar near Ramban, to fully restore the road.

The Div Com also inspected newly constructed 50 bedded hospital building and 300 LPM Oxygen Generation Plant at Banihal and directed concerned authorities to make it functional as soon as possible to facilitate the locals.

He Power Receiving Station Sangaldan and Dalwa-Budhan Road and took stock of progress on snow clearance of all link roads.

While interacting with the PRIs and locals in Sangaldan, the Div Com enquired about the status of essential services and supplies especially Ration Supplies. The delegations put for their demands for their resolution. The delegations demanded early completion of Higher Secondary School raod dalwa, Snow cutters for sub Division Gool and Banihal, Black toping in Sangaldan market and other issues of public concern.

The Div Com passed on the spot directions to the concerned officers to resolve all the genuine demands on priority. He asked DC Ramban to project requisition of snow cutter machinery to concern authorities.

He also inspected Railway Station Yard at Sangaldan and took stock of the progress. Senior officials of IRCON & KRCL briefed the Div Com regarding key milestones of this project of National importance.

The DDC Chairperson highlighted various issues and Div Com passed on the spot directions to concerned officer to take necessary action.

The demand for establishment of bus stand at new identified place and car parking and related issues were also projected.