Prostitution Racket Busted In Srinagar, 5 Persons Including 2 Men Arrested: Police

SRINAGAR, Aug 23: Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted prostitution racket by arresting 5 persons in Nowgam area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district.

Posting on X (Formely Known as Twitter), The Srinagar police On basis of wrote, “Information provided by citizens, 3 females (all locals) & 2 males arrested for running a prostitution racket from a rented building of a sarpanch at Shan Mohalla, Nowgam. FIR 131/2023 under sections 3,4,8 of Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act registered at Nowgam PS, reads the tweet.