NC Faces Challenges At Every Point : Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Aug 23: Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said the party is facing challenges at every point.

Addressing youth NC workers at Nawa-e-Subh party headquarter here Omar said the BJP is so afraid of them that they are interfering in the affairs of the party.

“We are facing challenges at every point, where we were not even expecting, we are having to struggle,” Omar said.

He said that the administration is making sure that NC should not use “Hal (plough)” as their election symbol in the Ladakh Hill Development Council Elections, while the instructions of the Election Commission are that the party can use election symbol in any state elections without any restrictions.

“We knocked on the door of the High Court in this matter and there the judge gave a verdict in our favor and directed the Ladakh administration to provide us with a “Hul” symbol. We thought maybe we will get the mark now but the administration challenged the single bench decision before the division bench and filed objections containing 300 pages, but even from there they had to face it

and the single bench decision was upheld and we are satisfied, he said and added “but the limit was reached when the Ladakh administration reached the Supreme Court against the decision of the division bench using the full influence of the government”.

He said that all this is being done because some people had a misconception that after 2019, the sign of the NC will be removed from Ladakh and only to prove this, the time of the court is being wasted and our little money is also being wasted.

He said NC will win this election too and we will succeed in future elections because we do not do deceitful politics.

Omar said, on Article 370 NC was taunted for not holding any protest against its abrogation.

“But we clearly said at that time that we will not take the path of protest. We will fight our war according to the law and the constitution. It does not take time for the situation to deteriorate

here. We will fight legally and we hope for justice to prevail”, he added.

He said that there was no hope of getting Article 370 back from the government because what they have taken will not be returned.

Omar said, “We will knock on the doors from where we can get something and that is what we did and today the matter is before the Supreme Court under hearing”.

He said many people who earlier stayed away from the Supreme Court in this matter and said that nothing is going to be found there and even said that those who talk about Article 370 are deceiving the people, today they too are fighting for the revocation of the article.

Omar said that “I am surprised and satisfied with this change. I am satisfied in my place that we have lived up to the promises made by the NC to the people”

He said NC will leave no stone unturned in fighting the case and we have done exactly that and among the best lawyers in the country two leading 2 lawyers represented the NC.

“We can hope for justice and pray to the almighty for success” Omar added. (Agencies)