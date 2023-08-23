India Is Now On The Moon: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 23: India is now on the moon and the success belongs to all humanity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday as Chandrayaan-3 landed successfully on the lunar surface.

Addressing ISRO scientists virtually from Johannesburg, he said India made a resolve “on the Earth and fulfilled it on the Moon”.

“This is a moment to cherish forever,” Modi said, noting that India has reached the South Pole of the moon, where no country had ventured so far.