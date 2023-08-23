LG Sinha Congratulates ISRO For The Success Of Chandrayaan 3 Lunar Mission

SRINAGAR, Aug 23: The Lieutenant Governor, Shri Manoj Sinha has congratulated the ISRO, team Chandrayaan and the entire space scientists community for successful landing of Chandrayaan 3 on the moon. India has become the fourth country ever to land a spacecraft on the moon and the first country to land on the south pole.

In a tweet the Lt Governor said: “India is on the moon! Heartiest Congratulations to team @ISRO for success of #Chandrayaan3 lunar mission. Absolutely momentous achievement and important milestone in the development of India’s space programme”.