Proprietary Rights to Displaced Persons

Sir,

I commend the recent decision by the Administrative Council under Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to grant proprietary rights on State land to West Pakistan Displaced Persons (DPs) and 1965 DPs.

This long-awaited move brings justice and equality to thousands of families in the Jammu region who have been deprived of ownership rights for decades.

This significant step will not only empower these families but also provide them with the security and dignity they deserve.

Additionally, the revised approval for constructing 6000 transit accommodations in the Kashmir valley for migrant Government employees under PMDP-2015 is a welcome initiative. Ensuring proper infrastructure and security measures will facilitate timely completion and allocation of these quarters.

This decision reflects the Government’s commitment to addressing historical injustices and improving the lives of displaced persons.

Sunita Aggarwal

Udhampur