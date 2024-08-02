Justice for Kargil porters

Sir,

As we celebrate the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, it is imperative to honor the porters who played a crucial role in this historic victory.

These unsung heroes, who braved bullets and shells alongside our soldiers, have been neglected for far too long. Promises of jobs and housing made to them remain unfulfilled, despite their extraordinary sacrifices.

It is a national shame that these porters, who displayed unmatched courage, continue to live in abject poverty and face systemic neglect.

The Government must urgently address their grievances by providing the promised jobs, compensation, and housing. Recognizing and supporting these porters is not just an act of gratitude but a moral duty. The time to act is now. Let us not forget the sacrifices of these brave souls who stood by our nation in its hour of need.

Vishal Sharma

Jammu