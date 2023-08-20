Proposed regulations by NMC spark controversy in UP

Excelsior Correspondent

LUCKNOW, Aug 20: Controversy surrounded the latest set of proposed norms by the National Medical Commission (NMC) for the establishment of new medical colleges, particularly in Uttar Pradesh.

Under the new guidelines put forth by the NMC, the establishment of a new medical college within a 15-kilometer radius of an existing one would be prohibited. Additionally, the proposed regulations dictate that a new medical college must cater to a population of approximately 10 lakh (1 million) within a 15-kilometer area. Failure to meet this population criterion would require a larger distance between an existing medical college and the proposed one.

The NMC introduced the draft regulations of National Medical Commission (Minimum Standard Requirements for Establishment of New Medical College/Increase of seats in MBBS Course) Regulations, 2023 on June 23, 2023. This draft has elicited numerous responses from stakeholders expressing reservations about its implications.

The draft regulations state, “Starting from the Academic Year 2023-24, Letters of Permission for new medical colleges will only be granted for annual intake capacities of 50/100/150 seats if there is no existing medical college in the geographic region serving a population of 10 lakh and above. In addition, the State Government/ UTs must ensure a minimum coverage of 10 lakh population for every 100 MBBS seats and maintain a minimum distance of 15 km between two medical colleges.”

When questioned about the State Government’s stance on the NMC’s proposal, a senior official from the Medical Education Department stated, “We are cognizant of the draft guidelines. These guidelines are likely to impact the establishment of new medical colleges in urban areas. The State Government is in the process of formulating its viewpoint on the matter and will engage with the NMC if affected parties submit representations.”

Critics view the NMC’s proposal as a setback. They argue that it could hinder investments already planned for the medical education sector. Establishing new medical colleges in cities like Lucknow, which already hosts six medical colleges, would become challenging. Other cities face similar constraints, and smaller cities might struggle to accommodate more than one medical college.

However, those with existing medical colleges offer a differing perspective. “These regulations could curb the unchecked growth of medical colleges. Moreover, they might help manage patient overlap, ensuring that colleges receive an optimal number of patients,” stated Prof AA Mahdi, Vice Chancellor of Era University, Lucknow. He also noted that exceptions might be made for densely populated metropolitan areas regarding the distance rule between colleges.