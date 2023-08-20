USG facilities at PHC Sheeri irregular, patients suffer

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 20: Patients seeking medical attention at the Public Health Centre (PHC) in Sheeri area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district are facing significant hurdles, resulting from the irregular availability of ultrasound (USG) facilities at the hospital.

This absence has allegedly opened the door for doctors to manipulate the situation by steering patients towards seeking these services from private diagnostic laboratories, raising concerns about the oversight of authorities.

Eyewitnesses at the PHC have reportedly observed doctors issuing USG recommendations on slips from private diagnostic labs, a practice that has persisted unchecked for an extended period.

This alleged breach of protocol has been facilitated by what some individuals describe as a lackadaisical approach by district health authorities, overseen by the office of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Currently, the medical block has only appointed one technician to cover the USG needs, proving insufficient to cater to the demands of the population and operate essential diagnostic equipment efficiently throughout the week.

Presently, a few available USG machines within the medical block can only be operated for a single day, creating an environment ripe for potential exploitation by doctors and individuals with vested interests.

Consequently, frustrated patients have found themselves with limited alternatives, compelled to adhere to doctors’ directives, which in this case, involves obtaining USG scans from private laboratories.

“In such circumstances, people are left with no choice but to follow doctors’ recommendations, even if it means undergoing USG scans at private labs,” remarked one patient.

Officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, disclosed that they have raised concerns about the scarcity of USG technicians with higher authorities. However, their appeals have yet to garner a response.