Goyal, Kavinder laud Vaishya community’s role in development

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Aug 20: Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta today asserted that the contribution of Vaishya community in the development of the country is enormously meaningful and no one can undermine the role which the community played in steering India to new heights peace and prosperity.

The BJP leader was addressing the International Vaish Maha Sammelan at New Delhi. Notably, Union Minister, Piyush Goyal and Kavinder Gupta, former Deputy Chief Minister were the guests of honour.

Kavinder, in his address, said that Mahatma Gandhi had ensured freedom to the country but Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Home Minister, Amit Shah have taken the country to the next level of peace, progress and prosperity by focusing exceptionally on the aspects of development in all fields. He asserted that both PM Modi and HM Shah hails from the very same Vaishya Samaj and therefore there is no surprise element in their phenomenally extraordinary performance that has steered India to newer heights of progress.

The former Deputy Chief Minister specifically described the daring steps which both these leaders belonging to Vaishya Samaj took in J&K to bail out people from the years’ long dynastic politics through the step of abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcating the erstwhile State into UTs of J&K and Ladakh leading to development of both regions as never before.

Kavinder emphasized that country, under the leadership of PM Modi, is on a path of unprecedented development. He proudly mentioned that India is poised to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2027. He emphasized that the Vaish community has a crucial role to play in elevating the country to unprecedented heights by extending their full support to PM Modi.

The former Deputy Chief Minister expressed confidence that our country is in the safe hands of PM Modi and Home Minister, Amit Shah.