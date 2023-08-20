NHM employees rue delayed salary payments

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 20: Employees of the J&K National Health Mission (JKNHM) today conveyed their growing resentment and concerns surrounding the irregular disbursement of monthly wages.

In an official statement released here, it has been underscored that nearly eleven thousand employees, who contribute within the purview of the NHM across various hospitals in Jammu and Kashmir, are tirelessly fulfilling their roles without receiving consistent salaries.

A spokesperson noted, “The recurrent withholding of salaries by the Government has become a distressing pattern. Despite our tireless efforts, working round the clock to amplify healthcare services for the wider populace, we find ourselves deprived of our fundamental dues.”

The president of NHM employees has drawn attention to the pressing need for job security, making an earnest appeal to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to take cognizance of the issue and enact appropriate measures.

He emphasized, “We implore the LG-UT JK to acknowledge and address this matter promptly, ensuring our job security. This would empower us to channel our maximum dedication and coordinated endeavours towards fulfilling the objectives of the Mission.”

Further expressing dissatisfaction, he highlighted the apparent lack of concern exhibited by the Government, resulting in a sense of stagnation.