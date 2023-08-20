Illegal sand mining threatens lives, environment in Handwara

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 20: The illegal sand mining is wreaking havoc in Tulwari and Langate villages in north Kashmir’s Handwara area, as the wanton extraction of sand from forest land is ravaging the environment and endangering lives.

The residents lamented that sand mining has become a nuisance for them, as the illegal activity takes place during the night, endangering their lives.

The operation of heavy machinery on the spot also disturbs their mental peace. “During the night, heavy vehicles like JCBs, trippers, and tractors swarm Tulwari and Shanoo Forest land, extracting sand and leaving behind environmental damage,” a local said.

Locals are frustrated with the authorities’ inaction, despite two lives lost and two others injured due to sand excavation. They feel that authorities focus more on minor labourers than on those causing major environmental harm.

“Whenever any action is initiated, it is usually taken against the labourers working at the site, while the big players are left to roam free. They take a break for a few days whenever action is taken and then become active again,” a local said.

The locals informed that the sand mafia was earlier active in looting sand and boulders from Nallah Mawer, but they moved to the forest area after a bridge on the stream got damaged. “There was more vigilance on the stream after that, which has hampered their activity,” another local said.

The residents urged the authorities to put a check on this activity before any mishap occurs in the area.

An official from the Geology and Mining Department acknowledged the issue and assured that they are working tirelessly to stop the sand mafia.

“We have identified some repeated offenders and alerted higher authorities for action. We, together with the Social Forestry Department, are fighting this menace,” he said.