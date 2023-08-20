Hat trick edition of book ‘Post Graduate Orthopaedics’ hits stands

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 20: Dr. Manish Varshney and Dr. Mohinder Singh Chib introduced their latest joint venture, the 3rd edition of their definitive guide for MS & DNB Orthopaedics students meticulously curated to meet the specific needs of aspiring orthopedic specialists.

The book is poised to redefine the way students approach their examinations and future careers.

Dr. Varshney is Senior Consultant Orthopaedics at Narayana Hospital Kakryal, Katra and Dr. Chib is Consultant Orthopedics at GHRC Kathua,

Pathankot and Jammu and they have masterfully distilled their knowledge into this edition, catering to the demands of evolving curriculum and examination patterns.

This book is a strategic tool that empowers students to navigate the complexities of orthopedics with confidence and precision.

The authors have translated intricate concepts into easily comprehensible insights, making even the most intricate topics accessible.

Previous editions are already a hit among PG students. The 3rd edition of this orthopedic book is available on Amazon, as are the previous editions.