Won’t do anything against people’s interests, call will be taken on poor: LG on smart meters

‘NHAI sending team, decision soon on Toll Plaza’

Officials part of terror ecosystem will be sacked

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Aug 20: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today declared that any Government official who is part of terror ecosystem and has role in encouraging terrorism will be shown the door when evidence is gathered against him even as he assured the people agitated by installation of smart meters that the Government doesn’t want to do anything which is against the people’s interests and a call will be taken on the poor people.

He also touched upon another significant local issue pertaining to Sarore Toll Plaza saying he spoke to National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) Chairman and they will be sending their team here tomorrow and expressed confidence that the issue will be resolved.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function at IIM Nagrota, Sinha said action will be taken against all those whose activities are threat to integrity of the country.

Responding to a question, he said: “What one says is not important. This is Government’s top priority that action will be taken against those after gathering evidence who are linked to terror ecosystem or have role in encouraging terrorism and have entered into Government jobs through wrong means”.

Defending dismissal of Government employees who support terrorism, the Lieutenant Governor said the administration would not hesitate in taking appropriate legal action against such persons.

Referring to Article 311 of the Constitution which deals with dismissal, removal or reduction in rank of civil employees in the Union or State Governments, he said the Article was included “to take stern action against those who are a threat to the nation”.

The LG was responding to a question about PDP president Mehbooba Mufti slamming the Jammu and Kashmir administration for “selectively terminating Kashmiri employees” from service by labelling them as “terrorist sympathisers”.

In response to a question on protests by some people and organizations on installation of smart meters, Sinha said yesterday some delegations met him and the officers including the Divisional Commissioner also gave a briefing.

“We don’t want to do anything which is against the interests of the people. But, at the same time, it is also a fact that Rs 20,000 crore worth electricity was given to Jammu and Kashmir by the Government of India during last four years on loan,” Sinha said, adding that he will discuss the issue with senior officers in Srinagar tomorrow.

He said those who can pay the electricity charges should pay. However, the Government will take a call on the poor people, he assured.

It may be mentioned here that some political parties, organizations and local people have been protesting at various places against installation of smart meters.

On Sarore Toll Plaza which is running despite washing away of a portion of Tarnah bridge on Jammu-Pathankot National Highway, the Lieutenant Governor said yesterday he spoke to the NHAI Chairman and told him that the issue being raised by the people is genuine.

“People are facing problems due to damage caused to (Tarnah) bridge. The NHAI is sending its team and hopefully the issue will be resolved,” he added.

The people are demanding disbanding of Toll Plaza at Sarore on the ground that due to washing away of a portion of Tarnah bridge, the road is not being used by the commuters.

To a question on militancy in twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, the Lieutenant Governor said the law-and-order situation in Kashmir has improved. Security forces have shifted their focus on the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri to make the region free of terrorism, he said.

“Initially, our focus was on Kashmir. Now, same approach has been adopted for Rajouri and Poonch districts. Already, some successes have been achieved and in coming days due to coordination between security forces and police, there will be good results,” Sinha said.

An official handout said: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched the Green Jammu & Kashmir Drive 2023-24 from IIM Jammu, today.

He planted a tree sapling in the Campus to mark the occasion.

In his address, Sinha congratulated the Forests Department, IIM Jammu, Village Panchayat Plantation Committees and all the stakeholders for the launch of the mega plantation drive.

“Green J&K Drive has become a major contributor to increasing the green cover of J&K, strengthening our ecology and building a healthier society. In the last 3 years, we have been able to plant more than 4 crore saplings and the target for this year is to plant 1.75 crore plants to ensure ecological security,” the Lt Governor said.

He highlighted the need to protect, preserve and restore ecology and biodiversity for sustainable living.

J&K has one of the most diverse forest areas in the country with 55% forest and green cover. It is in the interest of environment and our future generations to synergise development with the natural resources for sustainable development, he added.

“There is a saying that God forgives always, men forgive sometimes but nature never forgives. It is high time we realize that our rights over natural resources are temporary. We have to respect and restore the delicate balance between economic development and conservation of forests and environment,” he said.

The Lt Governor shared the key initiatives of the UT administration aimed at ecological conservation and protection of natural resources.

“Sustainable Development and Environment Conservation is our priority. Protection of natural resources is in the DNA of our society, our culture. With the whole of Government and whole of society approach, we are making honest efforts to address the challenges of climate change,” he said.

17 Nagar Vans are being established near cities and towns. It will enhance the green cover in Urban and Peri-Urban Areas to provide clean and healthy environment to the dwellers of Urban Centres. It is also being ensured that the city forests are established in all urban local bodies, he added.

The Lt Governor said the environmental protection awareness campaigns have generated a sense of responsibility among the people and there is a growing realization that the nature is the only lifeline for human existence.

Addressing the gathering, Sinha called upon the premier educational institutions of J&K to take the lead in environmental protection campaigns.

“The next five years will be crucial. Campus of our premier educational institutions should be transformed into Green Campus. We need the cooperation and support of all the elected representatives, youth and the people of J&K,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor commended the endeavour of IIM Jammu for planting 10,000 trees around the campus and made valuable suggestions to IIM Jammu to make the campus environment friendly.

He advised the IIM Jammu to install solar power to reduce the carbon footprint, bio-digester and plantation of medicinal plants in the campus and run similar campaigns in nearby villages with the help of students.

He further suggested for constitution of Green Campus Committee, having Annual Green Campus Plan and setting up a Biodiversity Park in the campus.

The Lt Governor called upon the students to work with Gram Panchayat, organizations, urban local bodies which will improve the quality and quantity of natural resources and provide economic benefits to the local people.

The Lt Governor directed the Higher Education Department to come out with the green ranking of higher educational institutions of Union Territory.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor handed over cheques from Village Funds to members of Village Panchayat Plantation Committees. He impressed on the Sarpanches for utilizing the funds for public welfare and re-invest the amount in planting more trees.

He launched the multilingual theme song of Green J&K Drive and Har Gaon Haryali and also released publications on Slope Stabilization, Green Slopes for Stable roads and Jan- Bhagidari-II and a short documentary on Van Sanrakshan.

Rajinder Sharma, Mayor, Jammu Municipal Corporation; Prof BS Sahay, Director IIM Jammu; Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary, Forests; Roshan Jaggi, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; PRI members; senior officials, faculty members of IIM Jammu and students were present.

Addressing, Prof. B. S. Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu, said, “It is imperative for the youth of today to grasp the paramount importance of forests,” as he motivated everyone to participate in the plantation drive actively. He pledged to increase the plantation efforts by four times in the Campus to promote green and sustainable environment at IIM Jammu. He highlighted the Japanese concept of planting trees close to each other, which leads to denser and faster growth. He mentioned that IIM Jammu in collaboration with DICCI will be carrying out a plantation drive in the Campus and also urged the J & K Forest Department to come forward and join this initiative.

On behalf of Dr. Milind. P. Kamble, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Jammu conveyed his good wishes for a resounding success to the, “Green Jammu and Kashmir Drive 2023-’24” which is commencing today from IIM Jammu. Lastly, he urged all the stakeholder to contribute for a “Green and Clean IIM Jammu.”