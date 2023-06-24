Proposal of shifting J&K HC from Janipur to Raika forests unjustified: Bar Association

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 24: The J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu today termed the proposal of shifting of High Court from Janipura to Raika forests as unjustified, against the environment preservation, an unnecessary burden on Government Exchequer and against the general interest of the society.

“The High Court has 600+ kanals of land under its possession and control at Janipur. Expansion of the High Court can be easily made by constructing new buildings near the existing building. Similarly, the expansion of District Courts can be made easily at Janipura Court complex by adding new structures. Buildings of Lawyers chambers, Advocate General, Directorate of Litigation, Lawyers canteen etc. already exists in Janipur Court Complex,” the BAR members observed during their meeting held today at High Court Complex, Janipur.

The meeting was initially presided over by former Bar president DK Khajuria and after his departure to Delhi, former Bar vice president JA Kazmi presided, HC Jalmeria senior member of Bar conducted the proceedings. During two-hour long deliberations, over 15 members including JA Kazmi, HC Jameria, CS Gupta, Meharban Singh, Baldev Singh, Umesh Sharma, Arvind Bandral, YLA Secretary Yasser Khan, Jaswinder Singh, Dharamveer Singh, Zamir Qureshi, expressed their views.

The Bar members present in the meeting said that the proposal of shifting of High Court would cause great inconvenience to lawyers and public besides making the existing structure dysfunctional causing national wastage. The lawyers meeting resolved to oppose the proposal of shifting of High Court, to continue protests and to adopt other forms of struggle.

The lawyers impressed upon the CJI and the Chief Justice of JK High Court not to go ahead with faulty proposal of shifting of High Court to Raika forests. “That forest, being lung of Jammu having thousands of tree, need to be saved and preserved,” they asserted.

Meanwhile, the meeting constituted a coordination committee for pursuing the resolutions and the struggle to save Raika forests and to strengthen courts complexes at Janipura. The Committee comprised of DK Khajuria, MK Bhardwaj, DS Saini, JA Kazmi, CS Gupta, HC Jalmeria, Subodh Jamwal, Bansi Lal Sharma, Meharban Singh, Umesh Sharma, Baldev Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Surjit Andotra, Kunal Singh Chib, Arvind Bandral, Gourab Sharma, Virinder Singh, Dharamvir Singh, Narinder Sharma, Zameer Qureshi, Vijay Gupta, Harmeet Mehta, Gagan Deep Singh, ZA Bhatti, Bhanu Parap Singh, Paramvir Singh and some others.