DC recommends suspension of EO MC Thannamandi

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, June 24: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri has asked the Director Urban and Local Bodies, Jammu to initiate disciplinary proceeding against Mohd Qasim, Executive Officer, Municipal Committee Thannamandi and other officials involved in corrupt practices besides conducting a detailed inquiry into the matter.

Further, the DC has also requested to place Mohd Qasim under suspension with immediate effect and attach him in office of the Director to prevent him from tempering the official record.

DC Rajouri Vikas Kundal has made these recommendations while taking cognizance of the findings of an inquiry committee into complaints against Mohd Qasim.

There was a complaint in the office of DC Rajouri against Mohd Qasim, Executive Officer, Municipal Committee Kalakote with additional charge of Municipal Committee Thannamandi, alleging that large number of works amounting to crores of rupees were executed hurriedly near the closing of financial year 2022-23 and lot of compromises were made, in violation of prescribed norms by misusing official position.

In order to ascertain the facts, an Inquiry committee comprising of Sub- Divisional Magistrate, Thannamandi, District Statistics and Evaluation Officer, Rajouri and Tehsildar Thannamandi was constituted, which furnished a report on May 29, 2023. The report prima facie established large scale mis-appropriation and embezzlement of public funds by the officers/official of Municipal Committee Thannamandi, especially Executive Officer Mohd Qasim by misuse of official position, like making payment to bogus/ undeserving beneficiaries under PMAYS, transferring Govt funds illegally in the bank accounts of private persons, execution of poor quality works/ unauthorizedly drawing funds from Govt treasury on exaggerated estimate/ challan, drawing fictitious TA bills, not conducting e auction of Lorry Adda Entry fee and other bunglings of grievous nature including incurring wasteful expenditure etc.

Taking cognizance of findings of the report, DC Rajouri has requested the Director Urban& Local Bodies, Jammu to get a detailed enquiry conducted into the matter and initiate disciplinary proceedings against Mohd Qasim and other officer/officials of the department involved in such corrupt practices.