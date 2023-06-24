28 AEs posted in PMGSY

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 24: After the placement of 28 Junior Engineers as I/C Assistant Engineers in the PW(R&B), the Government today posted/adjusted these AEs in the PMGSY wing of the PW(R&B).

I/C AE Shakti Anand has been posted in PMGSY Div Udhampur, Sandeep Singh in PMGSY Div Kathua, Amit Rajan in PMGSY Div Doda,Sanjeev Seru in PMGSY Div Reasi for further posting in Pancheri Division, Layeek Ahmed Dar to PMGSY Div Banihal, Achyut Khajuria to PMGSY Div Jammu, Ichpal Singh to PMGSY Div Reasi, Vikas Gupta to PMGSY Div Billawar SD Bani, Zubair Zahoor Lala to PMGSY Ramban, Tariq Qureshi to PMGSY Div Poonch, Qaiser Bashir to PMGSY Ramban, Gulzar Ahmed to PMGSY Div Banihal, Javid Ahmed Dar to PMGSY Div Marwah, Mushtaq Ahmed to PMGSY Billawar SD Bani, Nasir Ahmed Hakeem to PMGSY Div Marwah, Sahil Singh Sambyal to PMGSY Div Billawar, Sanjay Kumar to PMGSY Direction office Jammu, Mudessar Aziz Khan to PMGSY Budhal,Zeeshan Nisar Qureshi to PMGSY Budhal, Avdesh Badgal to PMGSY Div Billawar, Rakesh Kumar to PMGSY Reasi, Deepak Kumar to PMGSY Div Udhampur, Sakrit Sharma to PMGSY Udhampur, Fayaz Ahmed Wani to PMGSY Banihal, Irshad Ahmed to PMGSY Kishtwar, Satya Bhushan to PMGSY Div Jammu, Gunndeep Kaur Sudan to PMGSY Jammu while Arush Mahajan to PMGSY Div Udhampur.