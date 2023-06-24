Services of 12 JKAS officers placed at SWD disposal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 24: Government today recalled 12 Junior Scale officers of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) from the Rural Development Department (RDD) and placed their services at the disposal of Social Welfare Department (SWD) for their postings as DSWOs/CDPOs.

The officers whose services have been placed at the disposal of SWD are Sumit Suri (BDO Khour), Afshan Hamal (TO, PMAY, RDD), Sobia Fatima (Field Officer, Rural Sanitation, Srinagar), Varun Kumar Choudhary (BDO Ramban), Azhar Amin (BDO Bijbehara), Sajad Ahmad Bhat (awaiting orders of posting in the Directorate of Rural Development Kashmir, under orders of transfer as BDO Pakherpora, Budgam), Talat Mahmood Wani (BDO Anantnag), Aamir Bashir Runyal (BDO Hqr, Jammu), Ibrar Hussain (BDO Aloosa), Muzzaffar Ahmad Malik (BDO Larnoo), Sheetal (BDO Nud) and Shivani Gotra (BDO Purmandal).