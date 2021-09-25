Property worth lakhs of rupees destroyed in devastating fire in south Kashmir

Srinagar, Sept 25: Property worth lakhs of rupees was destroyed in a devastating fire in south Kashmir district of Pulwama, official sources said on Saturday.

They said fire broke out in a shop at village Parrigam in Pulwama during the night intervening Friday and Saturday. However, before the fire tenders could reach the spot fire spread to adjoining shops, they said, adding eight shops and a Dargah were reduced to ashes.

Fire tenders were rushed from different areas to Parrigam and fire was later brought under control, they said adding the cause of fire was being ascertained.

Police have registered a case and initiated proceedings, they added. (Agencies)