J&K LG pays tribute to Pandit Deendayal on his birth anniversary

JAMMU, Sept 25: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday paid tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on this 105th birth anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, Sinha said, “Pandit Deendayal Ji was an inspirational personality, stalwart and an eminent thinker who dedicated his life to the upliftment of the deprived section of society. His teachings and philosophy of integral humanism inspire all of us to work tirelessly towards nation-building.”

“Humble tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya ji, on his birth anniversary,” he added.

Upadhyaya was a RSS thinker and former leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the forerunner of BJP. He was the president of Bharatiya Jana Sangh from 1967 till 1968. He died near Mughalsarai Junction railway station in Uttar Pradesh under mysterious circumstances in February 1968. (Agencies)