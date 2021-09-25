J&K PC appoints Safina as prez of its women wing

SRINAGAR, Sept 25: Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference (PC) appointed senior leader and District Development Couoncil (DDC) chairperson Baramulla Safina Baig as President of party’s women’s wing.

Party spokesman Adnan Ashraf Mir said in a statement on Saturday that Safina Baig has been accorded the responsibility of helming PC’s women’s wing and that the party is confident that she will play a pivotal role in maximising participation of women in politics and work for their overall empowerment by involving them in the decision making process.

PC Senior Vice-President Abdul Gani Vakil while congratulating Ms Baig said she is a powerful voice who can encourage women participation at all levels.

“There is a dire need for ensuring greater participation of women in political set up of Jammu and Kashmir. It is imperative for women to have their voices heard and become partners in the decision-making process. Safina is a powerful voice within the party who can encourage women participation and ensure that they have a major say in shaping party’s strategy”, he added.

PC General Secretary Imran Reza Ansari while welcoming the decision said Safina Baig’s appointment will encourage active and meaningful participation of women to address the challenges that have an impact on them and their future.

“PC is committed to carve out space for women leaders. We want to create spaces for them to take the mantle of responsibility to shape a brighter future for the coming generations”, he said. Safina is a wife of former Deputy Chief Minister and ex-patron of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Muzaffar Hussain Baig. (Agencies)