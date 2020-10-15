Property of ex-Comm JMC attached, SFC Mgr arrested

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 15: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) today attached properties worth crores of rupees belonging to Kuldeep Khajuria former Commissioner, Municipal Corporation Jammu, Chairman BOCA and Parvaiz Ahmad Bakshi former Block Manager in J&K State Forest Corporation.

The ACB said that based on verification conducted by ACB, FIR No. 03/2020 u/s 13(1) (b) r/w 13 (2) of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 was registered against Parvaiz Ahmad Bakshi S/o Abdul Majid Bakshi R/o Khankah-i-Moula Sopore presently putting up at Shams Abad Bemina Srinagar (Block Manager in J&K State Forest Corporation).

“He accumulated huge immovable properties, highly disproportionate to his known sources of income. The searches were conducted simultaneously in Srinagar and Jammu by the teams of ACB in pursuance to the warrants obtained from the Court of Special Judge Baramulla,” the ACB said.

During searches, the ACB said, various incriminating documents were recovered leading to several properties of the accused.

“The lifestyle of the accused officer was also found quite lavish and incommensurate with his status as a public servant and income thereof. He was arrested by ACB. Nine Kanal land at Pattan, Baramulla worth Rs 87 lakh and 7 Marlas plot with structure costing Rs. 20 lakh was attached by Anti Corruption Bureau,” it said.

About Kuldeep Khajuria, the then Commissioner Municipal Corporation Jammu/ Chairman BOCA, the ACB said, he was accused of acquiring huge properties/ assets both movable and immovable worth crores of rupees in his name and in the name of his family members.

“The assets/properties were raised by him during his service period by resorting to illegal and corrupt practices which are disproportionate to his known sources of income,” the ACB said.

Notably, the accused Kuldeep Khajuria retired as Secretary from Govt. Service in December 2016.

The properties, the ACB detailed, were found to have been acquired by him during his service period from 1984 to 2016.

He remained on various posts such as Deputy Commissioner, Poonch, Special Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, Commissioner Municipal Corporation, Jammu, Vice Chairman, JDA, Director Urban Local Bodies, Jammu and Secretary, RDD.

Thus, the Bureau said, in consequence of his indulgement in corrupt and illegal practices, the officer acquired huge assets, both movable and immovable by investing proceeds of his ill-gotten money in such properties/assets.

“The facts related to disproportionate assets of the accused disclose commission of criminal misconduct under section 13(1) (b) r/w section 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988. Consequently, a case FIR No. 27/2019 was registered against him. 03 flats and other properties worth more than Rs 1.5 crore were attached by ACB,” it added.