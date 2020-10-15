Gadkari performs ceremonial blasting at Zojila; says tunnel to be ready in present term of Govt

Katra-Delhi Express corridor to be game-changer: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Oct 15 : Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari performed the ceremonial blasting for Zojila Tunnel in J&K today through VC. He said, the tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity between Srinagar valley and Leh (Ladakh plateau) on NH-1, and will bring about an all-round economic and socio-cultural integration of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

The Minister said, it involves construction of a 14.15 Km long tunnel at an altitude of about 3000 m under Zojila Pass, presently motorable only for 6 months in a year, on NH-1 connecting Srinagar and Leh through Drass and Kargil. It is one of the most dangerous stretches in the world to drive a vehicle & this project is also geo-strategically sensitive.

He said, this will be the longest tunnel in Asia, adding that It will improve the socio economic scenario in the region. Gadkari informed that about Rs 4000 crore were saved with the re-designing of this tunnel. The Minister emphasized that with honest efforts, “we can take our country forward at lower costs”.

Gadkari also expressed confidence that the project, though has six years’ completion schedule, will be completed before the end of present Government’s tenure with the Prime Minister inaugurating the same.

Gadkari complimented Dr Jitendra Singh for doing regular follow-up of J&K projects and noted that Chenani-Nashri tunnel, which is a state-of-the-art tunnel, was named after Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee on his personal request as MP from that area. He referred to the construction of Delhi-Katra Green Expressway at a cost of Rs 21,000 crore, which will reduce the distance between the two important places to only 650 kms. He informed that land acquisition is underway for the same, and the work will begin on this stretch by the coming December.

He said, it is being developed as a modern highway in line with London design of transportation with weather information available to the drivers. This expressway along with connectivity to Gurudwaras including Amritsar, will also connect with the Jammu Highway, benefitting the pilgrims going to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

The Minister added that the 4-lane Jammu-Udhampur road has been completed. The road from Udhampur to Ramban will be completed by December this year.

The MoRTH Minister assured formation of committees under LG Leh and LG J&K with respective Chief Secretaries and officers of MoRTH, NHIDCL, etc to oversee tunnel works and to sort out local issues.

He informed that seven tunnel roads are under construction in the Jammu and Kashmir region. He said, construction of the 8450-metre-long twin-tube tunnel between Qazigund and Banihal will be completed by the coming March. Thereafter, the work on 2968-metre-long 6-single tunnels road between Ramban and Banihal is due for completion in December 2021. Further, the 450-metre-long tunnel between Khellani and Kishtwar will be ready by June 2022.

He assured formation of committees under the Lieutenant Governors of Leh and J&K with respective Chief Secretaries and officers of MoRTH, NHIDCL, etc to oversee tunnel works and to sort out local issues.

Dr Jitendra Singh thanked Gadkari for the Katra-Delhi Express corridor for which work has started to be completed in three years and will be a game-changer. About 15 km long Zojila tunnel, he said, it will not only promote tourism but will itself emerge as a tourist destination. He said, Jammu & Kashmir and Northeast are priority areas for the Government. The Government has worked for the upliftment of each and every citizen of these regions.

It is a matter of pride, said Dr Jitendra Singh, that Chenani-Nashri tunnel in his parliamentary constituency is the first major road project in India to be named after Shyama Prasad Mookerjee. He described the projects developed during 2014 onwards as tribute to modern India. He said that in the last 6 years of the Modi Government, the work culture has undergone a sea change and projects were being cleared on need based requirements, rather than on any other considerations.

Dr Jitendra Singh lauded Gadkari for great leadership, zeal and speed in achieving desired project completion. He said, the new tunnel will strengthen both the physical and emotional connect between the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that in the last 6 years of this Government, the work culture has undergone a sea change and projects were being cleared on need based requirements, rather than on any other considerations. He said that the government was steadfast and committed in completing all the projects that have started in the last six years in a time bound manner notwithstanding various hurdles like the COVID-19 crisis. He underlined that more than 200 bridges were completed and many new Highway Projects are being undertaken in the mission mode in J&K.

MoS-RTH Gen (Retd) Dr V K Singh, speaking about the tunnel project under Zojila Pass said, he has travelled on this stretch, and is aware of difficulties faced by the people there. He said, the tunnel will also improve coordination between the UT Administrations of Ladakh and J&K.

LG of J&K Manoj Sinha called the event a turning point in the development of this region. He said, he can easily call the tunnel a modern day marvel.

LG of Ladakh Radha Krishna Mathur complemented the efforts of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for adapting to the changed scenario due to repeated changing of contractors. He said, this tunnel will go a long way to develop the Leh region.

Secretary-RTH Giridhar Aramane said, the agencies of the Ministry have worked hard to keep Ladakh accessible throughout the year. He praised them for providing technological and logistical support provided for this cause.