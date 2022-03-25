Promoting terrorism, Pakistan’s state policy?

Despite having ”earned ” the tag of being epicentre of terrorism and rolling out from its terror infrastructure, terrorists and armed infiltrators mainly for creating disturbances in India , for the last four decades continuously, reports that there are sufficient number of terrorists and terror training camps both on the soil of Pakistan as well as the Pakistan occupied Kashmir is a cause of concern. Not only are these terror camps existing as usual but are reported to be active as well. Though fairly knowing well that it is ”fighting” a lost battle in the shape of a proxy war against India as being fully convinced that never on this earth, can it ever dream of winning a straight conventional war against India, whether its policy of fighting it through proxy based on deception, fanaticism and exploiting religious sentiments of young people enrolled as ”soldiers” of terror, was going to pay it any dividends of any sort, is known to the Government whichever is in power there as also its military which calls real shots in administration, governance and shaping of the policies of Pakistan.

See the other side, the disillusionment and being convinced beyond any doubt by those on this side that have had some soft corner for Pakistan, that it was too weak, timid, shaky and directionless that beyond talking in wilderness and on unrelated platforms on its ”jugular vein” Kashmir and taken by others never ever seriously, it can do nothing hence people in general feeling that they only suffered due to the militancy and violence perpetrated by Pakistan. Due to tough measures, however, being taken by the Government to check infiltration from that country which has thus resulted in considerable reduction of infiltration incidents, the Parliament was recently informed about the fact that various launching pads not only existed in Pakistan and PoK, but continued to be active. The new malady having afflicted Pakistan and various agencies active there to press into service Drones for dropping arms and ammunition along the border villages of the LoC and IB being fairly known, suitable, necessary and prompt steps were taken to meet the threat and many drones downed before they could succeed in the assigned nefarious tasks.

Giving the comparative figures of infiltration into parts of Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistan, the Parliament having been told that the figures of infiltration since 2018 showed a fast declining trend as in 2018 they were 143 coming down gradually to 34 in 2021 largely due to fencing of borders and effective deployment by Indian side as also employing a multi-pronged approach to contain infiltration. However, such figures should never be taken to be just the beginning of the complete end of infiltration and turn slightly complacent keeping in view the hostile and ill intentioned policy Pakistan has been pressing hard against India. Despite there having been an undependable and inconsistent stance of Pakistan in respect of violating the sanctity of borders, one thing of some measure of satisfaction, is that for over a year now, there has remained comparative peace on the borders as it has not dared to violate the ceasefire.

Looking to the latest political scenario as also economic mess and high inflation prevailing in Pakistan, while on the one hand Prime Minister of Pakistan whose power structure is becoming increasingly shaky day by day, is now praising India’s foreign policy and high standards of Indian Army in not meddling in political matters of the country and openly admitting that the Indian Government was working for the betterment of its people, he was undone and helpless in checking terror activities and making ineffective the existing terror infrastructure there due to the active role of Pakistan Army and its ISI . We on our part, have to vigorously continue employing every measure to thwart, nip and prevent any infiltration into this side from across the border. Deploying anti Drone measures and system along the vulnerable border areas in Jammu and Kashmir is a step taken in the right earnest to shoot down any such ”flight” from the other side for dropping weapons and ammunition.