Big Bazar clandestinely closed, customers waylaid

Slightly in the lighter tone , a famous Urdu couplet aptly describes what Big Bazar of “Future Retail Group” has done with its registered customers in Jammu- “Woh jo baichtey the dard-e- davai dil, woh aapni dookan badha gaye….”. Why Big Bazar without informing its registered customers who have deposits of registration charges etc with them, is not known. A rough estimate puts such money in lakhs of Rupees. Now that it is nearly a month since it shut its doors in a hush – hush but unexpected manner, neither there is a word from the said Big Bazar nor any immediate indication of at least any refund of money which is totally against the ethics of commerce and propriety.

We feel, looking to its business turnover, it was not doing any loss making business but whatever the causes of closure, it should have been done in a transparent way only after meeting its liabilities. The act crashes at the gates of a clear fraud which the Police, on the basis of the complaints of the duped “profit Club ”members, can proceed against the management of the Big Bazar. What is generally felt is that in the absence of huge and bonanza profits which in fact is the aim of such Retail Stores , in many instances, they choose to wind up but shouldn’t do it in a thieving manner.