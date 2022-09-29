Progressing J&K | To ensure transparency, Govt fully digitises Ladli Beti Scheme

Rs 75 cr disbursed to beneficiaries through DBT this Financial year

SRINAGAR, SEPT 29: To ensure that the objective of Ladli Beti Scheme reaches to maximum beneficiaries with transparency, J&K Government has fully digitised this social assistance scheme.

The Government has set a timeline of 45 days for the officers dealing with the scheme to complete the status of application. The Social Welfare department has asked all the officers to do away with physical applications anymore.

Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta has launched end-to-end digitized e-service for Ladli Beti scheme designed and developed by NIC, a single window platform for submission and tracking of application with no human intervention.

This service enables the applicant to apply, check and track the status of the application which will be forwarded online by the stakeholders to the next level. Also, the sanctioned applications and letters digitally signed will be forwarded to bank online.

Under this scheme, all the girl-child born on or after 01-04-2015 and whose parents/guardians income does not exceed Rs 75,000 per annum is eligible to be covered. The beneficiaries get Rs 1000 per month credited into the bank account through DBT Mode of the Girl Child up to the age of 14 years and after attaining the age of 21 years, the girl child will get an amount of approximate amount of Rs 6.50 lakhs.

The Child Development Protection Officers (CDPO) at have been asked to reject/revert the application (in case of deficiency) after duly recording the reasons for the same or forward the application within 15 days to DPO for approval.

Similarly, the District Programme Officer (DPO) can reject/revert after duly recording reasons (in case of deficiency) or forward the application within 10 days to Deputy Commissioner for the sanction.

The Deputy Commissioners can reject/revert after duly recording the reasons (in case of deficiency) or sanction the application within 20 days and forward to Director Finance/FA&CAO, Social welfare Department for disbursement of financial assistance.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha recently said that till 2018, only 26,050 girl children got the benefit of the Ladli Beti scheme while as in the last three years, more than 1 lakh girl children had been linked with this programme.

The Government has also approved Rs 150 crore for this Financial Year and till date Rs 75 cr has been transferred to the beneficiaries through DBT in this Financial year.