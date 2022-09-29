NIA opposes Asiya Andrabi’s appeal against seizure of house, says it comes under “proceeds of terrorism”

New Delhi, September 29: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday opposed the appeal moved by Kashmiri Separatist Asiya Andrabi and others against the seizure/attachment of their property and said it is established that premises have been used for holding meetings to commit unlawful activities and terrorist activities followed by Dukhtaran-E-Millat.

“As per sections 2(g) and 2 (h) of the UA (P) Act, the said house clearly comes under “proceeds of terrorism” as the house was being used for spreading terrorism and for the purpose of a terrorist organization,” said NIA.

The NIA in its affidavit filed in Delhi High Court also stated that the appellant/ Asiya Andrabi along with her associates regularly celebrated ‘Pakistan Day’ at her residence situated at Noushera, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir wherein anti-India speeches/ slogans were made, insurrectionary materials were distributed and pro-Pakistani slogans were chanted along with unfurling of Pakistani flag to profess that Kashmir is a part of Pakistan and that India is an aggressor.

“During the investigation, it was clearly established from the evidence including the CFSL report and statements of witnesses that the house in question was being used for the furtherance of terror activities of Dukhtaran-E-Millat,” NIA added.

It also stated that the appellant Aasiya Andrabi and her associates Sofi Fahmeeda and Nahida Nasreen are actively running a terrorist organization named as “Dukhtaran-E-Millat” (DEM) which is proscribed under the First Schedule of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act,1967 and are using various social media platforms to spread insurrectionary imputations and hateful speeches that are targeted to endanger the integrity, security and sovereignty of India.

DEM, through Aasiya Andrabi, openly advocates secession of Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India and has also called for ‘Jihad’ and the use of violence against India.

In August, the Delhi High Court sought a response from National Investigation Agency (NIA) on an appeal moved by Kashmiri Separatist Asiya Andrabi, Sofi Fehmeeda against seizure/attachment by it. Asiya Andrabi is a Kashmiri separatist and founding leader of Dukhtaran-e-Millat.

Dukhtaran-e-Milat’s Asiya Andrabi and her two associates, Sofi Fahmeeda and Naheeda Nasreen, were arrested by NIA in July 2018 for charges of waging war against India.

According to the NIA charge sheet, Asiya and the other two accused were using various media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and TV channels including channels in Pakistan to spread “insurrectionary imputations and hateful messages and speeches against India.”

The three were arrested on the charges of waging war against India and sedition charges were also filed against them for spreading hate speeches.

DEM, a banned outfit under the First Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, was allegedly involved in anti-India activities by inciting the general populace of Kashmir for an armed rebellion against the Government of India with aid and assistance from various terrorist organizations based in Pakistan. (Agencies)