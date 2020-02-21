Prof Asif Husain appointed as Dean SOET BGSBU

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 21: Vice Chancellor of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) Prof Javed Musarrat has appointed Prof Asif Husain as Professor of Civil Engineering and Dean and Principal of School of Engineering and Technology (SOET).

It is hoped that his new stint in BGSBU will turn a new leaf in the annals of the school of Engineering and Technology and will take it to the next level of academic excellence.

Prof M Asghar who was holding additional charge of Principal and Dean of SOET will continue as Dean, School of Mathematical and Computer Sciences and Dean, School of Material Sciences and Nanotechnology.