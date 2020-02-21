J&K has potential of talented youth: Sat

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 21: Ex-MLA Sat Sharma today asked the younger generation to fulfil aspirations with determination.

Speaking at a function after felicitating Onkar Singh, an 8th standard student who was recently awarded with Rashtriya Bal Shakti Puraskar by the President of India, Sharma said, Onkar’s interest in the field of literature is remarkable which led him to write a book ‘When the Time Stops’ for which he got many awards including the world record for ‘Youngest Theoretical Author.’ “This shows that J&K has a great potential of talented youth and has the capacity of producing talent which can take our nation to global heights,” he maintained.

Sharma also lauded the efforts of Onkar’s parents who were always there for him and supported him a lot in every way.

Sat Sharma was accompanied by District President BJP Munish Khajuria, Mandal Presidents Keshav Chopra & Raveesh Mengi, Councillors Sanjay Baru and Neelam Nargotra, parents of Onkar Singh—Balwinder Singh and Poonamjit Kour and Grandmother Ajit Kour.