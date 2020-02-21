4th martyrdom day of Captain Tushar Mahajan observed

Sahira Mahajan honoured for donating Rs 1.50 lakh by selling cup cakes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 21: Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Memorial Trust in association with Pancham Jammu organized a program to observe the fourth martyrdom day of martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan (Shourya Chakra).

Captain Tushar Mahajan of Army’s 9 Para Special Forces laid down his life fighting three-to-five holed up terrorists at Pampore in Jammu and Kashmir on 21 February 2016.

Lt Gen (Retd), Rakesh Sharma was the chief guest on the occasion, while Major General Goverdhan Singh Jamwal, Team Jammu Chairman Zorawar Singh Jamwal, Deepanker Gupta, Army and Police officers and prominent citizens also attended the function.

On the occasion, Vikas Manhas presented the welcome address, while Shewetketu Singh Secretary of Trust highlighted the activities being carried out by the Trust.

Lt Gen (Retd) Rakesh Sharma in his address praised the Captain Tushar Mahajan for his exemplary indomitable courage and valour and said that he was the epitome of true Indian soldier who does not mind sacrificing his life in the service of the nation.

The Artist of Stereo Studio and Brahm Rishi Bawara School Udhampur presented patriotic song. The exemplary heroic stories of the honored soldiers courage and Martyr Parihar brothers were narrated to audience by Stage Secretary Kusum Tickoo, Shevatma Jamwal and Ranjit Parihar. Anu Radha and Prabhu Deasi presented motivational speeches.

On the occasion, 11 martyr families from Army, police and civilians hailing from different parts of country were honoured by the Trust. They were presented a memento and shawl.

Those who were honored include Salma Khan Ghori, wife of Major MS Khan Ghori from Bangalore, Nimal Khanna, wife of Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna from Jammu, parents of DySP Aman Thakur of J&K Police from Doda, Shashi Devi, wife of Naik Krishan Lal from village Ghaghriyal Khour Akhnoor, Rajni Kumari, wife of Naik Rajinder Singh from Bhagta Chak Rajpura District Samba, Shimpu Devi, wife of Lance Naik Ranjeet Singh from Suligam Ramban, Rattan Lal, father of Rifleman Rajat Kumar from Pallanwala Akhnoor, Anchal Singh, father of Rifleman Varun Katal of Mawa Samba, Wife of Pulwama Martyr Head Constable Naseer Ahmed from Rajouri, Kanchan Parihar and Neelam Parihar, wives of Anil and Ajit Parihar from Kishtwar.

On the occasion, documentary of the valour of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for nation was also shown.

The Trust also felicitated Sahira Mahajan, daughter of Ankur Mahajan and Sakshi Mahajan of AM Group, a class 11th student of Presentation Convent School for donating Rs 1.50 lakh to Bharat Ke Veer–an initiative which was started by Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar in association with PMO for the welfare of martyr families. Sahira raised the funds by selling cup cakes at Diva Gandhi Nagar, which were baked by Sahira Mahajan herself.

Dev Raj Gupta, Chairman of the Trust presented the vote of thanks.

Earlier, a wreath laying ceremony was held at statue of the martyr at T-Morh Udhampur in which Army Officers, family members and hundreds of people paid rich floral tribute to brave heart Captain Tushar Mahajan.