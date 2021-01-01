Process set into motion for reverting back promotees having invalid degrees

Engineers asked to submit degrees of distance mode

Nishikant Khajuria

JAMMU, Jan 1: Though late, the Public Works (Roads & Building) Department has set into motion the process of reverting back the Diploma Engineers who were enjoying promotion benefits on the basis of degrees obtained through distance mode, which have been declared invalid by Supreme Court of India.

Official sources told the Excelsior that all the Engineering graduates of PWD (R&B), who have obtained degrees through distance mode from the universities/academic bodies other than AMIE, have been directed to submit their degree to the department for genuineness and validity of the document from the concerned institutions in light of the Supreme Court judgement.

Besides seeking comments and views of the Department of Higher Education on the matter, sources added that the PWD (R&B) is approaching All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) for its formal approval of declaring such degrees invalid before reverting back the beneficiaries to their original position.

As per the official notice in this regard, till verification/genuineness/validity of their degrees is not received from the concerned institution/academic bodies, any further placement, promotion and confirmation of such candidates to higher post shall remain on hold.

Pertinent to mention here that even after more than two years since the Supreme Court’s ruling against technical degrees through distance education mode, a number of Diploma Engineers having such invalid degrees are still enjoying promotion benefits in PWD (R&B).

Despite the Supreme Court direction to revert back such promotees to their original position, the Department not only failed to do the needful for two years but also did not modify the seniority list with the result candidates with illegal degrees from AMICE/IGNOU/Vinayaka Mission keep appearing in the final seniority lists of degree holders.

As a number of those having invalid degrees have already taken promotions and others were waiting to get promoted, failure of the department in implementing SC direction restrained genuine degree holders from having their right to get promoted.

In its judgement, dated 22-01-2018, the Supreme Court ordered that all degrees and diplomas obtained through distance education mode (private universities or IGNOU) are null and void. However, the court accorded a one- time exception to the in-service candidates enrolled in academic year 2001-2005 and gave them a chance to appear in exam, which was jointly conducted by AICTE and UGC. The Supreme Court made it clear that all other candidates who do not appear in the exam or fail in first attempt or enrolled in different years other than 2001-2005, will be considered to have illegal or invalid degrees and all benefits to them shall stand withdrawn immediately.

Even as the PHE Department, in 2016, had already rejected technical degrees from distance mode mentioning AMICE/Vinayaka mission etc, in the Department of Public Works (R&B), a number of Diploma Engineers were accorded promotion and given all benefits on the basis of such distance mode degrees from AMICE Ludhiana, IGNOU and Vinayaka Mission by then Commissioner Secretary Tanveer Jahan.

Sources alleged that some of AMICE degree holders, who have done section A from AMIE Kolkata and section B from AMICE Ludhiana (degree in distance mode is not valid), were adjusted illegally and without any merit.

Even after more than two years since the Supreme Court verdict, such degree holders in the department were neither demoted nor ousted from seniority list till the process for the same was recently set into motion by the incumbent Commissioner Secretary Shailendra Kumar.

When contacted, Shailendra Kumar told the Excelsior that due process was being followed in light of the Supreme Court judgement and reverting back such beneficiaries to their original position so that no one would have any grievance.

Regarding the allegation that some candidates with degrees from AMICE/IGNOU/Vinayaka Mission were still appearing in the final seniority lists of degree holders, the Commissioner Secretary said that necessary action will be taken if any representation in this regard is submitted by the aggrieved persons.