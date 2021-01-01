Justice Rajnesh takes stock of damages to court complex

Bhaderwah fire incident

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Jan 1: Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Judge Jammu and Kashmir High Court today visited Bhaderwah and took stock of the damages at the court complex which was gutted in an overnight fire incident.

Deputy Commissioner Doda, Dr Sagar D Doifode, Principal Session Judge Bhaderwah and other senior Police and Civil Officers accompanied Justice Rajnesh.

During the visit, Justice Rajnesh also inspected the pace of work on the new court complex building coming up at village Sarna on Doda -Bhaderwah road.

He directed local administration to identify alternate accommodation for functioning of the court till the completion of the new court building.

The DC assured every possible support to the judiciary for smooth functioning of the courts and for the convenience of the people.

Among others present during the visit were Superintendent of Police Bhaderwah, Tehsildar Bhaderwah, SDPO Bhaderwah, besides other officials of the Civil and Judicial departments.