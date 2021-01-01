BJP ignoring aspirations of Jammu people: NPP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 1: While appealing the civil society, youth, social and political organizations of the region to dedicate the year 2021 for the cause of Jammu region, NPP chairman Harshdev Singh today said that the Panthers Party would provide a common platform for all those who stood for upholding and restoring the lost dignity and pride of the Dogra land.

“Jammu region has been demeaned under BJP rule. It has been relegated to worse than second class status. The BJP has used Jammu as a mere vote bank giving a damn to the aspirations of the people who have been made to reconcile with their ignominy and destitution. The entire focus of the BJP Govt even post Art 370 abrogation continues to remain on Ladakh and Kashmir. And Jammu region continues to be taken for granted in process,” Harshdev said while addressing a press conference here today.

He referred to the invitation extended by Union Home Minister to Ladakh delegation comprising all political parties for a dialogue and settlement of issues including protection of lands, jobs, inclusion under Sixth Schedule and smart cities mission besides general development and employment. The Centre has already held a serious of meetings with Ladakh leadership over a host of issues with assurances of time bound redressal of their multifarious grievances. It has held meetings with several Kashmir based leaders as well over scores of issues with JKAP Party having been granted audience with the PM and HM on several occasions.

The PM announced to promote Kashmir saffron without uttering a word about Kishtwar and Doda saffron which too had earned worldwide fame. And it was immediately after abrogation of Art 370 that MIS was launched in Kashmir for Valley based orchardists and their produce including apples, walnuts and saffron procured by the Govt by fixing MSP for each category of produce. But the people of Jammu region continued to be looked upon with a jaundiced eye, under BJP.

“It was BJP Govt at the Centre and State that imposed “Jazia” upon Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims in the form of 12.5 percent tax on helicopter services to holy shrine. And again, it is the BJP Govt that has failed to ensure justice to Jammu region youth in services, ” maintained Singh.