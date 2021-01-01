7 injured in mysterious blast at Amar Singh Club

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 1: Seven persons were injured in mysterious blast in Amar Singh Club here today.

As per police sources, a mysterious blast took place in the kitchen of the restaurant at Amar Singh Club here today.

After getting information, police team rushed to the spot and informed the Department of Fire and Emergency Services.

Fire fighters along with tenders reached the spot and doused the fire, which broke out due to the blast.

Seven persons were injured in the blast and were rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Jammu, where they were responding to the treatment when last reports came in.

The injured were identified as Surinder Singh, son of Karan Singh of Billawar District Kathua, Parkash Chand, son of Sukh Ram of New Plot District Jammu, Daljit Singh, son of Daljinder Singh of Miran Sahib District Jammu, Muneer Hussain, son of Amir Hussain of Kolkata, at present Bikram Chowk, Mustaffa of Kolkata, at present Bikram Chowk, Rajul, son of Hayder Ali of Kolkata, at present Bikram Chowk and Tilak Raj, son of Prem Nath of Billawar District Kathua.

A team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) was called on the spot to ascertain the reason behind the blast.

Cognizance in this regard has been taken by Nehru Market Police Post.