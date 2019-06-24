Process for setting up par panel initiated

NEW DELHI: The Government on Monday initiated the process of setting up various parliamentary panels including the Public Accounts Committee and the Estimates Committee.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal moved a resolution in the Lok Sabha that stated that members of the lower house elect 30 members among themselves for the Estimates Committee.

Similarly, he also moved a resolution that MPs of the Lok Sabha elect 15 members among themselves for the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and seven members nominated by Rajya Sabha for the same panel.

Separate resolutions were also moved to elect 15 members0 among themselves by the Lok Sabha for the Public Undertakings Committee and 20 members for Committee on Welfare of Schedule Castes and Schedule Tribes.

It was also proposed that the Rajya Sabha nominate seven and ten members respectively for both these panels. A separate resolution was also moved to constitute a committee comprising members of both Houses, saying it will be called Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes comprising 30 members – 20 from the Lok Sabha and ten from the

Rajya Sabha. (AGENCIES)