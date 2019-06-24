Lok Sabha takes up Motion of Thanks to Prez address: Sarangi hails Modi Govt

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha on Monday took up the Motion of Thanks to President’s address to the Joint Sitting of Parliament with BJP fielding a low-profile but a renowned social worker and newly elected lawmaker Pratap Chandra Sarangi to initiate the debate.

Mr Sarangi, Minister of State for Animal Husbandry and elected MP from Balasore, waxed eloquently highlighting Modi government’s achievements and asserted more than once the mandate given by the people was a clear testimony that the people have endorsed and approved of the performance of the BJP-led NDA regime between 2014 and 2019.

Punctuating his speech with Sanskrit mantras and quotes in Bangla and Hindi and making references to parables in Ramayana liberally suggested that it is high time the opposition parties and chiefly the Congress must appreciate the good works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Prime Minister was present in the House and smiled frequently during the speech.

“I remember former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had praised former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi whenever she had done good work in 1971. This too is an integral duty of the Opposition. But our current Opposition never does that – why, I wonder,” he said.

“At least start introspecting now,” said Mr Sarangi trying to take a potshot at Congress on their loss in the elections.

His reference to elections in Amethi which forced Congress president Rahul Gandhi to rush to a safe seat in Kerala evoked strong reactions from the Congress members.

The soft spoken MP made his point emphatically and even went on to refer to corruption scandals like 2G during the UPA regime and also mocked at former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and said he was more popular as “Accidental Prime Minister”.

“People have voted for BJP in which our Prime Minister has said I am your Pradhan Sevak. It is in the spirit of inclusive values of ancient words of Indian wisdom that we have coined Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas”.

Mr Sarangi also had argument at times with the Trinamool Congress members.

He said President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to the Joint Sitting of Parliament on June 20 as a historic document.

The Motion of Thanks moved by Mr Sarangi was seconded by another BJP lawmaker Heena Gavit from Nandurbar constituency in Maharashtra.

