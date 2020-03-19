Procedure for WP refugees’ relief simplified

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 19: The Administrative Council (AC) which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, G C Murmu approved simplification in the procedures to enable West Pakistan Refugees avail benefit of one time compensation of Rs. 5.5 lakh per family under the Rehabilitation Package.

As per the decision of the AC, requirement of submission of Succession Certificate has been dispensed with for all West Pakistan Refugees (WPRs) to claim the benefit under the Rehabilitation Package, in case the original WPR entitled for relief under the package has died. Instead, now the applicant has to produce a Legal Heir Certificate issued by the concerned Tehsildar. Besides, a copy of any one of the Parliamentary voter lists of J&K from 1951 to 1984 may also be accepted as an alternate in case a family did not figure in the 1971/75 voter lists.

The AC has also stressed the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu who is also the Nodal Officer for speedy implementation of the said scheme under these simplified procedures, to ensure that the disbursement of financial assistance under the one time relief package is completed by or before May 30, 2020.