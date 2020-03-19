Jugal demands funds for Chenab Water Scheme

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 19: Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member of Parliament from Jammu -Poonch Lok Sabha constituency raised the issue of drinking water shortage in Jammu city and adjoining areas in Lok Sabha today and demanded release of funds for Chenab Water Lift Scheme for Urban Jammu to cater to the drinking water problem in Jammu City.

Jugal Kishore Sharma said that Summer season is arriving and drinking water shortage is a recurring problem of Jammu city. It is the major problem for new developing colonies like Janipur, Roopnagar, Shakti Nagar, Bhagwati Nagar, Bantalab, Sidhra, Jagti and areas adjoining the Jammu city. Although,Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department is working hard & is trying to ease the water shortage crisis by applying water tankers and giving supplement water supply to affected areas, but it is unable to tackle the increasing need. Jammu is the part of Kandi belt and Sitlee Filtration Plant is now feeling shortage of water supply to cope up with large area, he added.

Member of Parliament said that J&K ERA has made a Master Plan to lift the water from river Chenab .This water Lift Supply Scheme was conceived to end the woes of whole Jammu city and provide sufficient potable water to whole Jammu and adjoining areas.

Jugal urged Minister for Water resources to provide funds for early execution of work on Chenab river Water Supply Scheme so that the developing and developed colonies should not feel the shortage of drinking water in Jammu.