BDC Chairperson calls on Lt Governor

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Mar 19: Kuldeep Raj, Chairperson, Block Development Council, Bhalwal called on Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu at the Raj Bhavan here today.

Kuldeep Raj apprised the Lt Governor of various developmental issues of Bhalwal block of Jammu district which include construction of drains and road from Seri Panditan to Dhar Dhaochan, upgradation of road from Janipur to Amb Gharota, release of pending liabilities and instalments under MGNREGA, SBM and PMAY works, shifting of municipal dumping station from Kot Bhalwal to another suitable location, requirement of medical staff in SDH Bhalwal, besides augmentation of PDD and PHE infrastructure.

The Lt Governor assured the BDC Chairperson that all the genuine demands and issues put forth by him would be looked into meticulously for redressal at the earliest.