Overcrowded OPDs turn scary amid COVID-19 outbreak

Don’t visit hospitals unnecessarily: MS SMHS

Irfan Tramboo

SRINAGAR, Mar 19: Amid Coronavirus scare, huge rush of people was witnessed at the OPDs of Srinagar hospitals today turning it into a major risk as the people in large numbers are coming in contact on regular basis.

The Government has already issued advisories asking people to avoid large crowds. However, what was observed at the major hospitals in Srinagar such SMHS, Super Speciality Hospital was the otherwise.

People waiting for their turns to get examined by the doctors at the OPD were seen at SMHS, while as large queues of patients were also seen at the Super Speciality Hospital which is housing a number of specialities.

In the wake of Coronavirus spread, the large gatherings and unnecessary contact with the people has been restricted, however, what is being observed at the hospital can prove to be a major loophole in prevention of the spread of the virus in Kashmir.

While the SMC has carried out the sanitization of the hospitals in Srinagar, the coming together of large number of people is proving to be detrimental in the efforts that have been put in so far.

“I had a consultation today; I have been waiting for this consultation for last more than two months now, and there was no question of not coming here,” said a patient at Super Speciality Hospital-the hospital which is known for giving out long dates for the consultation.

The hospital authorities, are, on the contrary, appearing to be helpless in the wake of Coronavirus spread and restricting the movement of the patients who throng in for the consultations.

The district administration in the latest order issued seems to have skipped the issue of crowded OPDs in the Srinagar hospitals as there was no mention made regarding the same.

Medical Superintendent, SMHS hospital Dr Nazir Chowdhary told Excelsior that they have been time and again asking people to adhere to the norms and avoid coming to hospitals unnecessarily.

“Four people are accompanying one patient to the hospital and in the OPDs the situation is also the same; we are appealing to people not to visit the hospital unnecessarily and adopt prevention in the wake of spread of Coronavirus,” he said.

Meanwhile, the medico body DAK has also appealed people to limit their visits to hospitals across Jammu and Kashmir to prevent and curtail transmission of the COVID-19.

They advised people to visit Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and nearby health facilities for minor ailments and avoid district and tertiary care hospitals.