Principal Secretary to LG visits Ramban; Inspects progress on SASB’s Yatri Niwas at Chanderkote

RAMBAN, FEBRUARY 21: Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, Sh. Nitishwar Kumar, today visited Ramban and inspected progress on construction work of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) Yatri Niwas at Chanderkote.

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Dr. Raghav Langer; Deputy Inspector General DKR Range, Sunil Gupta; Additional CEO, SASB, Rahul Singh; Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Mussarat Islam; SSP Ramban, Mohita Sharma; ADC, Harbans Lal, ACR; Dhirendra Sharma, Chief Engineer, CPWD, Senior officers of JKSPDC, accompanied the Principal Secretary.

The Principal Secretary took on-spot assessment and got first-hand information on the facilities being created for Yatris, besides other allied works.

He directed for creating food and blankets store capacity in identified blocks, establishing Reception and Registration Centers and installing signboards at all prominent places for the convenience of Yatris.

After inspecting locations proposed for the set up of langars at the Yatri Niwas site, the Principal Secretary passed directions to officers of SASB and District Administration to prepare a comprehensive plan for the same.

The Principal Secretary also reviewed the progress on water and power supply projects.

Directions were passed to the JPDCL to ensure alternative power supply lines to meet emergency situations, while SASB was instructed to ensure adequate power supply through generator sets, besides installing street lights and floodlights in the area.

The Principal Secretary directed Jal Shakti Department for making adequate water supply arrangements at langar sites and other identified locations. He further directed the SASB to install water RO to filter and purify drinking water for the convenience of Yatris.

The Principal Secretary passed explicit directions on preparing comprehensive plans for effective Administration, Traffic, Parking, Maintenance, Medical & Emergency Services, cleanliness and sanitation of Yatri Niwas.

Discussions were also held on security and staff arrangements for operating Yatri Niwas smoothly during Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

While passing directions on the issues highlighted by the Deputy Commissioner, the Principal Secretary directed Chief Engineer CPWD to install net on the windows of all 17 dormitories and ensuring other prescribed facilities there.

The DC informed that work on the water supply scheme is in progress and being monitored on a daily basis by the District Administration to ensure completion of projects in stipulated time frame.

Earlier, Chief Engineer, CPWD briefed the Principal Secretary about the present status of Yatri Niwas. He informed that other allied works are also being taken up simultaneously.