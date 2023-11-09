Principal PTTI Vijaypur interacts with trainees, staff

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 9: In order to understand their grievances, Principal, Police Technical Training Institute (PTTI) Vijaypur, Shiv Kumar, today held an interaction programme with the trainees and the staff at PTTI Vijaypur.

A statement said that the interaction programme aimed at improving the facilities being provided to the trainees.

It said that the trainees appreciated the PTTI staff for providing the quality training and expressed satisfaction with the existing infrastructure at the institute.

Principal PTTI Vijaypur stressed upon all the staff and trainees to maintain discipline besides taking care of their well being. They were also asked to avoid the cell phones while on duty as well as during the training.

The Principal PTTI Vijaypur, Shiv Kumar, further stressed upon all the staff and trainees to ensure zero tolerance towards corruption in their life and focus on their fitness by involving themselves in sports and other physical activities.

Dushyant Sharma, Vice-Principal, PTTI Vijaypur; Zia-ul-Haq, Deputy SP Outdoor; Devinder Gupta, DySP (R&D); Khushwant Singh, DySP Admin; Inspector Javed Hussain, Inspector Surinder Paul, Inspector Anil Kumar, Inspector Vivek Kalsotra, Inspector Mulkh Raj, Inspector Kanwal Raina, among others were present on the occasion.