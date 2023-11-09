Legends League Cricket Trophy tour begins from Bhopal on Vande Bharat train

New Delhi, Nov 9:

Legends League Cricket (LLC) Trophy tour started on Vande Bharat train on Thursday from Bhopal’s Rani Kamlapati Station in the presence of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The Indian Railway and Legends League Cricket have collaborated to run a national campaign to take the trophy of the league on Vande Bharat trains to 50 cities in 17 states.

Vaishnaw welcomed LLC and the legendary players on Vande Bharat and said, “We look forward to this incredible journey of promoting sports across the nation.”

Legendary cricketers travelling with the trophy are Monty Panesar, Syed Kirmani, Jonty Rhodes and Ishwar Chand Pandey.

“Now, cricket legends are on a tour across 50 cities in 17 states travelling on the iconic Vande Bharat Express. The trophy is with the message to promote the culture of sports across India on prestigious Vande Bharat Express,” a statement from the railway ministry said. (PTI)