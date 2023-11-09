Jt Secy MoD convenes review meeting at Bandipora

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

BANDIPORA, Nov 9: To assess preparations for ensuing ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ , Joint Secretary and Additional Financial Advisor, Ministry of Defence, Govt of india, Amitab Ranjan Sinha, who is central Nodal Officer for Bandipora, Thursday convened an orientation cum review meeting.

While sharing details, the Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr Owais Ahmad informed that Government has nominated block Gurez of the district for creating awareness about Government welfare schemes for covering of potential beneficiaries under Jan Jatiya Gaurav Divas ‘Hamara Sankalp Viksit Bharat ‘ programme and ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ from November 15 to January 26.

The DC informed the chair that various welfare schemes including Jandhan Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana, Ayushman Bharat and central flagship schemes and services are included in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Gurez Subdivision. The DC further informed that during the Yatra, publicity campaigns will be organised at Gram Panchayats.

In the review meeting, it was informed that health camps, quizzes, discussions, exchange of views and cultural programmes will also be organised during the Yatra.

On the occasion, Amitab Ranjan expressed satisfaction over the arrangements being put in place by the district administration for the Yatra. While interacting with district/Nodal Officers of the administration, he asked them to ensure proper arrangements and successful implementation of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

Among others, the meeting was attended by ADDC Bandipora Mohammad Ashraf Hakak, SDM Gurez, ACR Bandipora, ACP Bandipora, JD Planning besides other concerned officers.