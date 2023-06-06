Principal Of A School Arrested On Alleged Molestation Charges In Srinagar

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Jun 6: Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a Principal of a Government school on the charges of molestation in Srinagar.

The accused was identified as Shabir Ahmad Mir a resident of Zadibal, Srinagar was working as Principal of Government Higher Secondary School Gund Hassi Bhat.

“Shabir Ahmad Mir S/o Gh Rasool Mir R/o Zadibal, Srinagar working as Principal of Govt HSS Gund Hassi Bhat arrested in molestation case. FIR no 31/2023 U/s 354D, 294 & 506 of IPC registered at Shalteng PS”, police said in a tweet.