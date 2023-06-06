‘Capable Of Handling Challenges’: LG Sinha On Security Arrangements Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra

JAMMU, Jun 6: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday assured of the security arrangements ahead of the Amarnath Yatra saying his administration is capable of handling challenges. “Challenges come but now we are capable of successfully handling the challenges,” he said while talking to reporters. Referring to the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting held in Srinagar last month, he said the people of Jammu and Kashmir “supported us a lot.” The Amarnath Yatra 2023 will commence from July 1, 2023 and will commence on August 31, 2023.

