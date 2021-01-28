Pride of the Nation injured

Shiban Khaibri

Should an elegy be written or just a requiem in respect of what this much hyped ”Tractor Rally ” was in fact all about and in what pitiable and despicable way, its drop scene was watched by millions of people across the country who must really have been deeply hurt and even bruised emotionally. At the outset, let this writer recall just three weeks back , I had cautioned through these very columns that those sitting in agitation at Delhi borders with farmers’ demands etc , that the moment this agitation turned violent and not remained peaceful , it would lose all public support which they were extending even if they were put to lot of troubles due to it. If it could be done that public reaction and views about this so called farmers’ agitation after what we shockingly saw on the eve of the National Festival of January 26 were known and made known subsequently to those who indulged in worst type of vandalism , if not they but at least the gullible and industrious community of farmers would be stunned . The findings would be 98% that this agitation had come up in its real colours and proven beyond doubt that some disgruntled opposition parties and elements inimical to the peace, tranquillity , progress and sovereignty of this great Republic had very successfully infiltrated deep into it and occupied the driver’s seat. It would be further revealed by this public opinion that , now, the government must show the writ and restore semblance and order by dealing very strictly with all those who were spearheading this agitation in an obstinate manner.

That Red Fort had been brought under absolute siege for hours together , ramparts vandalised , domes scaled to hoist religious and other flags while pulling down a fluttering tricolour , indulging in desecrating activities etc must have disturbed the pious souls of those thousands of people who kissed the noose of the hangman only for the independence and honour of the motherland , thousands of those soldiers who attained martyrdom by laying down their lives in honour and protection of this very Flag and whose bodies came home wrapped in this very Flag . The martyrs of Galwan in eastern Ladakh who gave their supreme sacrifice late last year for the honour and prestige of this very Flag of 130 crore Indians and which is representing the whole of India, and were honoured on this Republic Day, must in the heavens be ruing and wondering over their sacrifices getting mocked by dishonouring the same tricolour. On the intervening night of August 14-15 , 1947 , from the ramparts of this Red Fort , the British Flag was lowered ( but not desecrated) and our National Flag hoisted which on every year on August 15 , India’s Prime Minister has been doing amidst great national festivity and celebrations and it is for the first time , such a highly condemnable incident took place. Was spoiling the Republic Day the main aim of the Tractor Rally? Can a few anti nationals hold the entire capital to ransom ? Agreed, Pakistan waiting in wings to blow the incident to its full advantage which it did and India’s image at the international level getting slightly impacted, what gains were accrued to those who chose to act that way? Did the conspiracy to show India down really benefit the “farmers” or those who indulged in this unexpected and totally unwarranted lawlessness ?

Who gave assurances to the Police that the totally avoidable and superfluous, and least never required or never befitting the solemn occasion , tractor rally would be “peaceful and would add to the national glory”? Who pestered Delhi Police authorities for days together to allow them to take the said tractor rally in Delhi ? Who kept questioning the wisdom of Delhi police in allowing the rally pass through a particular route? Why was particular route only pressed for by the ”leaders” of agitating farmers who first agreed only to disagree the next day ? Who instigated and on whose saying the timings of the rally and the mutually agreed routes were changed ? Despite taking full responsibility and onus of any sort and assuring everybody, in particular Delhi Police that no weapons, arms or any flag except the tricolour and Kissan union flags would be carried atop their tractors, how come swords were brandished, iron rods, spears and lathis were seen and how pointed heavy stones were thrown on police ? When it was agreed that no trolleys, not more than four persons including the driver would comprise all that a tractor would be carrying and no tractor would overtake another , how those assurances were all proved just hoaxes and jokes ?The question is as to where were the self styled leaders of ”poor and affected Kissan” gone when hundreds of those who feigned as kissan went berserk ? Were reportedly these “Kissan Netas” hiding themselves in rat burrows and thus abdicating their responsibilities and pledges or they were in fact instigators and facilitators, should all be made known by the SIT probe which has been ordered now into the incident ?

It should be fully understood that it is likely that a Policeperson wields a stick against an errant citizen but it is unacceptable that an innocent policeperson on duty should be beaten and kicked , thrown out of railings rolling down into deep dry canals breaking their bones and limbs. A Policeman is a symbol of the guardian and protector as well enforcer of law and order , a lathi or a weapon is given to him or her to protect , preserve and uphold law but when they are chased and scared , beaten and injured , assaulted and wounded that all is anarchy and anarchy can be an avocation of a handful people but not of the millions . No wonder, families of those 300 injured policepersons have decided to protest to bring home their view point as to what fault had their relatives in the force done to get thrashing and injuries. Those kissan Netas cannot , now , wash their hands off all the mayhem , chaos and absolute lawlessness that took place on the proud national festival of celebrating our Republic Day. They are deemed provokers who cannot shrug off the blame .

Delhi Police deserves all praises and pats for showing exemplary restraint and forbearance , coolness and grip as they did not use force despite gravest provocations , not firing a single shot . The government equally deserves all appreciation in not falling into the trap laid by some disgruntled opposition political parties and a few rejected and dejected political leaders , anti -national elements , Tukday Tukday gang, secessionist forces and of course some foreign hands by not using force to bring the situation under absolute control. The immediate fallout of what we saw on the Republic Day at Red Fort, IIT, Nangloi and other places is the total failure of yet another opportunity seen by these forces in the farmers’ agitation to meet their political ends or in easy parlance, not able to bake their political loaves. Last but not the least, it heralded total collapse of the farmers’ agitation and firm resolve of the Government in dealing ”suitably” with this agitation .

It may be noted that if our farmers are “Ann Dataas “, we hold them in high esteem and wish them progress and prosperity but we too are “Kar Daatas” or tax payers to finance their huge subsidies, free power, free water, no tax, high MSP and the like and our contribution needs not to be ignored. The fact is that India , a strong nation of 130 crore , cannot be cowered down by any act of violence and the strength and the resilience of the country lay in the high spirit and love of the people for this country as we all believe that when India exists , we exist ; when India progresses as one cohesive country , each one of us progresses.

