India reports 11,666 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi : India reported 11,666 new COVID-19 cases, 14,301 discharges and 123 deaths in last 24 hours, informed Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Thursday.

With that, the total cases of COVID-19 in the country has escalated to 1,07,01,193 including 1,73,740 active cases and 1,03,73,606 total discharges.

The death toll due to the COVID-19 virus has mounted to 1,53,847, including the new deaths.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan informed today, “70% of our COVID-19 cases are in Maharashtra and Kerala. So far, 153 cases of UK variant have been detected in India.”

“A total of 19,43,38,773 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to January 27. Of these, 7,25,653 samples were tested yesterday,” informed Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) today.

A total 23,55,979 healthcare and frontline workers have got vaccinated so far against COVID-19.

Union Health Ministry has approved two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, under Emergency Use Authorisation (EAU).

On January 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the world’s largest inoculation drive against COVID-19. The drive is estimated to cover about 3 crore people by the end of its first phase.

“Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 6,293. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,405, while Karnataka reported 529 new cases,” the press release by the health ministry stated on Wednesday. (Agency)