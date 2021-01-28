Last surviving member of J&K Constituent Assembly Krishan Dev Sethi passes away

JAMMU: Krishan Dev Sethi, the last surviving member of J&K constituent Assembly, passed away at his Jammu residence this morning.

93- year-old Sethi was a member of the constituent Assembly which framed the constitution of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

He also represented Noushera Assembly segment of Jammu and Kashmir. He is survived by a son (Achal Sethi, Law secretary) and a daughter.

According to family sources, his cremation will take place today at 1:00 PM at Jogi Gate, Jammu.